Southwest expands flights from Nashville to Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Southwest Airlines has extended its bookable flight schedule through April 7, 2025, allowing customers to plan trips well into next spring. The airline will introduce new routes starting March 8, 2025, including Saturday service from Nashville to Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico, and Punta Cana. Additionally, Saturday service between Sacramento and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, will begin the same day.

Overnight flights will be available starting February 13, 2025, with bookings open for routes from Denver, San Diego, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix by March 6. Southwest will also launch new weekday service between Austin and Milwaukee, less-than-daily flights between Austin and Reno, Nevada, daily service between Nashville and Indianapolis, and weekend flights between Sacramento and Tucson.