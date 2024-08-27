Francisco Javier García blames government neglect for decline in Samaná’s tourism

Santo Domingo.- Former Minister of Tourism Francisco Javier García has criticized the government for neglecting the province of Samaná, resulting in business bankruptcies and a decline in tourist activity. He pointed out that the area lacks representation in the National Congress and the Executive Branch, leading to significant deterioration and abandonment.

García expressed his shock at the level of neglect, describing Samaná as a tourist gem that has been left without adequate support. He noted that the deteriorating infrastructure is driving businesses to close due to a drop in both domestic and international tourist numbers. “Samaná deserves better treatment from the government,” he stated, emphasizing the province’s importance to the Dominican Republic.

He also remarked that any government efforts in Samaná seem to be hidden, as there are no visible improvements. García made these remarks following meetings with the provincial and party leadership in Samaná and María Trinidad Sánchez provinces.