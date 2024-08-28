Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana awarded Four Diamond distinction

Punta Cana.- The Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana hotel has been honored with the prestigious Four Diamond award by the American Automobile Association (AAA), recognizing its excellence in luxury accommodations and service. This accolade assures guests of a refined and personalized hospitality experience, with the highest attention to detail.

Achieving this distinction required meeting rigorous standards set by AAA inspectors, who evaluate thousands of hotels worldwide each year. The Four Diamond certification reflects the hotel’s commitment to providing an exceptional vacation experience, offering high-end facilities, 24-hour service, and luxury amenities.

Angel Julio Peña, the hotel’s general manager, credited the award to the dedication of the Dreams Macao team, stating that it reinforces the resort’s status as the premier destination in Punta Cana and the only resort in Macao. The resort boasts 500 luxury suites, including two-bedroom villas with sea views, nine gourmet restaurants, and seven bars serving premium cocktails. Guests can also enjoy the Pevonia® Spa, a fitness center, multiple pools, and extensive event spaces, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and events. The Four Diamond award further solidifies Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana’s reputation as one of the region’s top destinations.