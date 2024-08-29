Punta Bergantín market study exceeds expectations

Punta Bergantín.- Andrés Marranzini, Executive Director of Punta Bergantín, reported that the market study for the relaunch of the tourism project has exceeded expectations. He noted that the study indicates the new developments at Punta Bergantín will effectively stimulate air travel demand.

Marranzini emphasized that such a significant investment—nearly $300 million for an 800-room hotel—requires substantial support to succeed. “No one would invest in a project of this scale without strong backing,” he said during the Corripio Group’s Weekly Luncheon. He highlighted that without adequate air traffic support, the project’s sustainability could be at risk, as airlines typically schedule flights based on room availability and consumer demand. This situation reflects the impact of converting hotels into apartments on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic.

He further explained that Punta Bergantín’s project is not a short-term tour operator scheme but relies on long-term support from the government and Banreservas to ensure its viability. The destination’s strategic location enhances its appeal, being just 15 minutes from Puerto Plata, known for its beaches and colonial architecture, and 12 minutes from Sosúa, famed for its stunning beaches. Additionally, its proximity to Gregorio Luperón International Airport, only 8 minutes away, offers convenient access for international visitors.