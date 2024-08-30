SkyHigh Dominicana to launch new routes to Puerto Rico

Santo Domingo.- SkyHigh Dominicana’s Vice President, Cesarina Beauchamps, announced the launch of two new routes to Puerto Rico. The first route, connecting to Aguadilla, will begin on October 13 with two weekly flights.

“We will be pioneers in this area, as the Dominican Republic currently only connects with Puerto Rico through San Juan,” Beauchamps stated during an appearance on the radio program “Esto No Tiene Nombre.”

Additionally, by the end of October or early November, the airline plans to introduce a daily flight route to San Juan. Beauchamps emphasized that onboard safety and service quality are top priorities for the airline, with a strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards to ensure the well-being and comfort of all passengers.