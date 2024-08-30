Tourism and ProConsumidor address travel agency fraud

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) and the National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (ProConsumidor) have raised concerns about the recent scams involving unlicensed travel agencies.

Mitur expressed regret over the actions of the travel agency “De Vacaciones en RD,” which is accused of defrauding clients who paid for vacation packages to Colombia and Peru.

The ministry stated that they are in discussions with ProConsumidor and the Office of the Attorney General to determine the appropriate actions to take.

ProConsumidor announced on Thursday that it has received dozens of complaints against “De Vacaciones en RD” and assured that it would respond “as soon as possible” to those affected by the company’s failure to honor its commitments.

In a statement, ProConsumidor’s Executive Director, Eddy Alcántara, reported that just on Wednesday, the agency received over 100 complaints against the company for failing to fulfill commitments to its customers, most of whom had purchased travel packages to various countries, especially Peru, Colombia, and other destinations.

Alcántara emphasized that ProConsumidor’s mission “is to respond as quickly as possible to those who have filed complaints, ensuring they are compensated and their rights as consumers are upheld.”

ProConsumidor will work to “uphold the economic rights of those affected by the company’s non-compliance,” who paid for airfare, accommodations, and other travel services, he assured.

Additionally, Alcántara urged the company’s owners to provide a timely and satisfactory response to the complainants.

If the travel agency fails to respond promptly to the affected customers, ProConsumidor, using its legal authority, “will take the necessary actions to protect consumers and pursue legal measures,” he concluded.