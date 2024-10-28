Abinader inaugurates new tourist and fishing pier in Miches

El Seibo, DR.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated several major projects in El Seibo and San Pedro de Macorís provinces, including the Miches tourist and fishing pier, new schools, and infrastructure improvements that will benefit thousands of residents in the region. Among these initiatives is the 12-kilometer El Seibo-Cruce Pavón highway, reconstructed with an RD$238 million investment to enhance connectivity for communities like Santa Lucía, Santa Clara, and Pavón, aiding both locals and the agricultural sector.

The La Yeguada pier in Miches, marking the 16th such development under Abinader’s administration, was inaugurated with praise from Apordom’s executive director, Jean Luis Rodríguez, who highlighted the government’s commitment to progress through tangible improvements for local livelihoods. Additionally, Abinader opened the Leovigildo Mauricio Linares High School in Miches, a facility serving 385 students with RD$127.48 million invested.

In San Pedro de Macorís, Abinader inaugurated the Doña Bertha Carrión Elementary School, which can accommodate 840 students with 24 classrooms, courts, and other amenities. Future projects launched include the Wyndham La Quinta hotel and Downtown 7 Palms shopping mall, a $100 million development set to boost tourism and local quality of life. The inauguration events drew numerous officials, including the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and other local leaders.