Arajet launches direct flights between Cartagena and Punta Cana

Cartagena Mayor Dumek Turbay Paz highlighted the significance of this connection for boosting tourism and establishing Cartagena as a prominent travel hub in the Caribbean. Turbay welcomed Arajet’s expansion and expressed confidence that this will encourage more travel between Colombia and the Dominican Republic, revitalizing Cartagena’s international appeal.

The flights are scheduled for Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with evening and morning departure options.