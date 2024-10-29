Bavaro & Punta Cana October 29, 2024 | 10:00 am

Arajet launches direct flights between Cartagena and Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Starting October 28, air connectivity between Cartagena, Colombia, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, will expand with four weekly direct flights operated by Arajet. Initiated by the Cartagena Mayor’s Office, this new route strengthens links between the two Caribbean hubs, providing Cartagena with broader access to other destinations across the Americas, including São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Toronto, and Mexico City. Punta Cana now joins Santo Domingo as Arajet’s second air hub from Cartagena.

Cartagena Mayor Dumek Turbay Paz highlighted the significance of this connection for boosting tourism and establishing Cartagena as a prominent travel hub in the Caribbean. Turbay welcomed Arajet’s expansion and expressed confidence that this will encourage more travel between Colombia and the Dominican Republic, revitalizing Cartagena’s international appeal.

The flights are scheduled for Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with evening and morning departure options.
