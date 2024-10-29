Arajet launches direct flights between Cartagena and Punta Cana
Punta Cana.- Starting October 28, air connectivity between Cartagena, Colombia, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, will expand with four weekly direct flights operated by Arajet. Initiated by the Cartagena Mayor’s Office, this new route strengthens links between the two Caribbean hubs, providing Cartagena with broader access to other destinations across the Americas, including São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Toronto, and Mexico City. Punta Cana now joins Santo Domingo as Arajet’s second air hub from Cartagena.