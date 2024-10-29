Cruise industry generates US$4,000 million in Caribbean revenue

Santo Domingo.- The cruise industry generated $4.2 billion in revenue across 33 Caribbean destinations between 2023 and 2024, marking a 27% increase compared to five years ago, according to Business Research & Economic Advisors (BREA). The Bahamas led revenue with $654 million, followed by Cozumel, Mexico ($483 million) and the U.S. Virgin Islands ($258 million). The Dominican Republic, Saint Martin, and Puerto Rico also saw substantial earnings, reporting $251 million, $237 million, and $201 million, respectively.

A total of 29.4 million passengers visited these destinations, with average spending per passenger at $104.36, totaling $3,070 million. Spending per passenger increased in 26 out of 31 destinations, with 14 of them averaging over $100 per traveler. Additionally, 3.9 million visits by crew members contributed $229.5 million in spending.

Between 2023 and 2024, the industry supported 94,027 jobs, with wages amounting to $1.27 billion, a 19% rise from 2018. Cruise lines also spent $968.3 million, averaging $29.3 million per destination, significantly boosting local economies across the Caribbean.