Rainieri discusses sustainable tourism investment with Bukele

El Salvador.- Grupo Puntacana continues to expand its influence in the regional tourism industry with a key visit to El Salvador, where its founder, Frank Rainieri, and marketing director, Paola Rainieri, met with President Nayib Bukele at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed Grupo Puntacana’s success in sustainable tourism and explored strategic opportunities to strengthen El Salvador’s tourism sector by adopting best practices from Punta Cana’s development model. Rainieri emphasized the role of sustainable investment and public-private collaboration in driving industry growth, while President Bukele expressed interest in innovative strategies to enhance El Salvador’s appeal through high-quality infrastructure and services.