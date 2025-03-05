Abinader fast-tracks permits to boost tourism development in Barahona

Barahona.- President Luis Abinader announced plans to streamline permitting processes to accelerate the construction of tourism and real estate infrastructure in Barahona. Speaking via phone during the ceremony for the Barahona cruise terminal, he emphasized that regulatory flexibility will allow projects to proceed more efficiently.

Abinader stated that the Ministry of Tourism will revise permitting policies to facilitate the development of essential infrastructure for tourism growth. He also revealed that the tourism minister will meet with business and development leaders to explore legal avenues for expediting these processes, ensuring Barahona’s economic progress. Additionally, he expressed hopes that a cruise ship could dock at the port by the next peak season.

Tourism Minister David Collado highlighted that this project marks the beginning of the southern region’s transformation. Alongside infrastructure improvements, training programs will be implemented to standardize service quality for visitors. The Barahona cruise terminal, with an investment of 173 million pesos, will boost the local economy. It will feature a 5,980-square-meter central plaza, a gazebo area, and parking for buses and cars, integrating modern materials and landscaping.