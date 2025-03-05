Cabarete Tango event elevates boutique tourism in the Dominican Republic

Cabarete, DR.- With over 250 attendees, the exclusive event organized by Cabarete Tango and Fineta Records at Villa Taina Hotel solidified Cabarete’s status as a premier destination for high-end boutique tourism. The evening, which blended luxury, culture, and entertainment, created an unforgettable experience on Cabarete Beach.

The event kicked off at 6:00 p.m. with a Classic Car exhibition from Puerto Plata, setting the tone for a sophisticated gathering. Models showcased exclusive designs from Amazónica, while the presence of well-known Dominican influencers like William Ramos, along with international and local surfers, added to the event’s prestige. The atmosphere was one of elegance and excitement, immersing guests in a multi-sensory celebration.

A standout moment of the night was the lively performance by a carnival troupe, bringing an authentic cultural touch to the February 28 celebration. However, the highlight was the electrifying DJ set by Letón Pé in collaboration with Fineta Records, keeping the energy high and the crowd dancing until 11:00 p.m. Culinary excellence also played a key role, with Las Tablas RD offering exquisite gastronomy and Mamajuana Kalembú becoming the signature drink of the evening. The grand finale featured a dynamic “crazy hour” followed by a nostalgic vinyl salsa set from Fineta Records artists.