Dominican Republic opens stand at ITB Berlin

Berlin.- The Dominican Republic officially launched its participation in ITB Berlin 2025 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Tammy Reynoso, Vice Minister of Tourism Promotion and Development, at Messe Berlin in Germany. She was joined by key industry figures, including Juan Manuel Martín de Oliva, Vice President of Tourism Business at Banco Popular; Aguie Lendor, Executive Vice President of Asonahores; and Biviana Riveiro Disla, Executive Director of ProDominicana, along with other tourism business leaders.

At this year’s fair, the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) will conduct presentations and business meetings with travel agencies and tour operators to strengthen partnerships and attract investment in the Dominican tourism sector. The event, which runs from March 4 to 6, is a prime opportunity to showcase the country’s offerings to over 100,000 attendees and 5,800 exhibitors from 170 countries—5% more than last year—reinforcing its position on the global tourism stage.