Air Europa expands flights from Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- This summer, Air Europa will increase its flight frequencies from Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Cancun (Mexico) to five weekly flights, while expanding daily connections to key destinations such as New York, Havana, Medellín, Panama, and Asunción.

With the addition of three new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the airline plans to offer 3.5 million long-haul seats this year. From mid-June to September, Air Europa will also operate daily flights to Medellín, Asunción, Havana, and Panama, while increasing its Madrid-New York route from five to seven weekly flights.

Currently, Air Europa maintains daily service to Bogotá, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Lima, Miami, and Santo Domingo. The airline expects to transport 3.3 million passengers in 2025, with an occupancy rate exceeding 84%. The arrival of the new Dreamliners will enhance efficiency, reducing flight times by up to 40 minutes while consuming 25% less fuel.