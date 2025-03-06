Dominican Republic expands cruise tourism with new arrivals in March

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) continues its efforts to position the country as a premier cruise destination, welcoming a wave of new and returning vessels in March 2025. Director Jean Luis Rodríguez emphasized that the new Costa Fascinosa route not only boosts international cruise arrivals but also promotes cabotage tourism, enhancing maritime connectivity between the country’s ports. This initiative aligns with the government’s strategy to diversify tourism and expand the Dominican Republic’s presence in the regional cruise industry.

According to APORDOM, at least three ships will make their debut in the Dominican Republic this month, including the Balmoral from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, which arrived at the San Souci Terminal in Santo Domingo on March 4. The Manos Carrero is also set to make its first stop on March 8. Additionally, over 50 cruise ships will dock at various ports, including the Norwegian Epic, MSC Seascape, Carnival Magic, and Celebrity Ascent, strengthening the country’s status as a strategic Caribbean port. Rodríguez highlighted that these arrivals, particularly in Puerto Plata and La Romana, reinforce the nation’s growing influence in the cruise sector.

With an estimated 100,000 cruise passengers arriving throughout March, the economic impact is expected to be substantial, benefiting local communities, especially in emerging destinations like Cabo Rojo and Samaná. Rodríguez reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing port infrastructure and ensuring a safe, memorable experience for visitors, further cementing the Dominican Republic as a thriving cruise hub in the Caribbean.