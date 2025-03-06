Frontier Airlines to launch direct Puerto Plata–Puerto Rico route

Santo Domingo.- Frontier Airlines is set to expand its operations in the Dominican Republic with the launch of a new nonstop route from Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The twice-weekly service, beginning June 19, reflects the airline’s continued growth in the Caribbean region.

Josh Flyr, Frontier’s vice president of network design and operations, highlighted the route’s benefits, providing convenient access for both tourists and Dominican travelers looking to explore the Caribbean. The airline is also enhancing its service offerings under its initiative, “The New Frontier,” which includes transparent pricing, no change or cancellation fees, and an upgraded travel experience.

As part of these improvements, Frontier has introduced UpFront Plus seating, offering extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat. Additionally, by late 2025, the airline plans to introduce First Class seating on all flights, providing passengers with more space and comfort at competitive prices.