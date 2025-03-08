Frontier to open direct flight between Puerto Plata and Puerto Rico

Frontier Airlines will increase its presence in the Dominican Republic this spring by launching service from Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The twice-weekly nonstop service will begin on June 19 and marks the airline’s growth throughout the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to add destination in the Dominican Republic to our route map, unlocking convenient nonstop access to another region of the island for visitors to explore and enjoy,” said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network Design and Operations for Frontier Airlines.

“The new service will also provide an affordable and convenient flight option for Dominicans looking to travel within the Caribbean and beyond through our large operating base in San Juan.”

The airline has radically changed its product offerings and customer service, ushering in ‘The New Frontier. Underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional value and a superior travel experience, ‘The New Frontier’ offers more transparency through starting pricing and a wide range of options to meet the needs and budgets of diverse customers.

Through the absence of change or cancellation fees, a “for less” price guarantee, more extended flight credit periods, and more upgrades to come, including First Class seats and unmatched loyalty rewards for Frontier Miles Elite status members, America’s Greenest Airline is enhancing what customers can expect and offering the best value in the sky.

Frontier now offers UpFront Plus, a new enhanced seating option with additional legroom and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. UpFront Plus customers will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.

In late 2025, Frontier will begin offering first-class flight seats, combining unmatched comfort and space at affordable prices.