Tourism May 6, 2025 | 2:21 pm

Guayacanes proposes room fee to boost municipal revenue

Guayacanes.- John Hazim Brugal, president of the Guayacanes City Council, has introduced a proposed ordinance aimed at increasing municipal revenues through a per-room fee on accommodations such as hotels, aparthotels, villas, and tourist residences. The initiative responds to the area’s rapid growth in tourism and housing, and seeks to align local tax collection with the municipality’s evolving economic landscape.

Hazim Brugal emphasized that the measure supports a fairer development model, where those profiting from local natural resources and land use contribute to the community’s well-being. The funds would be directed toward public services, infrastructure, safety, and tourism promotion.

Backed by Law 176-07 on the National District and Municipalities, the ordinance includes differentiated rates based on accommodation type and outlines oversight mechanisms to ensure transparency and fairness. The council aims to ensure financial sustainability while reinforcing its commitment to orderly and inclusive development.
2 Comments
bernie sierra
May 6, 2025 3:11 pm

Another politician who wants more money for their pockets. This new tax is not going to be well invested.

Paul Tierney
May 7, 2025 10:17 am

It is just another opportunity for some devious private entrepreneurs to underreport occupancy of accommodations to so they can fill their own pockets with the fees.

