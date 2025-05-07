Dominican Republic maintains record: 4.3 million visitors by April 2025

Santo Domingo.- Tourism in the Dominican Republic continues its upward trajectory, with 1,020,646 visitors recorded in April 2025, marking a 7% increase compared to April 2024. Tourism Minister David Collado shared the figures during a presentation in Santiago de los Caballeros, highlighting the sector’s consistent growth.

From January to April, the country welcomed a record 4,369,288 visitors, reflecting a 4% increase over the same period last year, 17% more than in 2023, and 50% more than in 2019. Of these visitors, over 3 million arrived by air, while nearly 1.3 million arrived by sea. Punta Cana Airport led air arrivals with 64%, followed by Las Américas (19%), Cibao (9%), Puerto Plata (6%), and La Romana (2%).

Collado also emphasized the success of the Holy Week period, during which 201,889 tourists visited, generating over US$242 million for the hotel industry and US$1.6 billion in agricultural sector purchases, with hotel occupancy surpassing 85%.