Tourism Minister warns Samaná seawall contractors: deadline must be met

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado reaffirmed on May 7 that if the contractors responsible for the Samaná seawall reconstruction fail to meet the deadline, he will take action as permitted by the contract. His warning came during a site inspection of the project’s final phase.

Collado highlighted the countdown clock installed at the site, which now shows less than 13 days remaining. He emphasized his commitment to the community, stating via social media that contractual measures will be enforced if the deadline is not met.

The countdown clock, installed by the Ministry of Tourism in April, marks a 28-day timeline for the project’s completion. The reconstruction of the seawall is a key initiative aimed at revitalizing tourism and upgrading urban infrastructure in one of the Dominican Republic’s most important northeastern destinations.