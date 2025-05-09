Adompretur welcomes FIPETUR Annual Assembly to Punta Cana

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur) will serve as the host for the Annual Assembly of the International Federation of Tourism Press (FIPETUR), scheduled to take place from May 13 to 17, 2025, in Bávaro, Punta Cana. The assembly meetings will be held at the facilities of Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino, while the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana will accommodate the participating tourism professionals.

The agenda for the assembly includes the election of the new FIPETUR board for the 2025-2027 term and aims to define joint actions that will strengthen tourism promotion throughout the region.

María Shaw, the current president of FIPETUR and a renowned Uruguayan journalist, emphasized the importance of the upcoming assembly. She stated that the event “will be key to strengthening relations between the Ibero-American countries,” and that attendees will “continue working together to further expand tourism development in Ibero-America.” Shaw added that this important gathering will bring together “the presidents of the different associations of tourism journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean with the purpose of analyzing the latest trends in the sector and strengthening international collaboration linked to tourism journalism.”

Yenny Polanco Lovera, president of Adompretur, accompanied by Luis José Chávez, former president of FIPETUR, and other board members, will be responsible for welcoming the international representatives arriving from Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, Ecuador, Spain, Paraguay, Peru, and Portugal. Shaw also mentioned that her agenda includes participation in the twenty-fifth edition of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) fair, organized by Asonahores, during which recognition will be presented to the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, as well as other prominent figures in the sector.

Adompretur President Polanco Lovera reiterated her commitment to assuming the presidency of FIPETUR, based on the consensus of the directors within the organization. She maintained that this leadership transition will mark a milestone for FIPETUR, consolidating the commitment to disseminating quality tourism information and promoting cooperation among member countries.

Polanco Lovera highlighted that the election of the new FIPETUR board represents a strategic opportunity for Adompretur to reinforce its presence in international tourism journalism and consolidate the Dominican Republic’s position as a relevant player in Ibero-American tourism promotion. She explained that “we will define joint actions that will boost tourism promotion in the region, while they will elect the new FIPETUR board for the 2025-2027 period.”

In this regard, Polanco Lovera stated that agreements and projects emerging from the assembly will be announced in the coming days. These are expected to strengthen cooperation among regional tourism journalists and help boost international tourism promotion. The FIPETUR assembly and the swearing-in of its new board will receive support from the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR), Cap Cana Ciudad Destino, Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino, Arajet, and the Dominican Association of Tourist Transport Operators of Bávaro-Punta Cana (Adotratur).