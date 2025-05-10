Arajet to launch direct flights between Boston and Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo — Arajet has announced that it will launch a new direct route between Boston‘s Logan International Airport and Las Américas Airport (AILA) in Santo Domingo on November 20 to expand in the US market.

According to the company, the new service will have four weekly flights—Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday—and will be operated with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The airline said the connection will provide access from Boston to more than 20 connecting destinations, including Mexico, Jamaica, Aruba, and Colombia, among other points in the Caribbean and Latin America, according to AviacionOnline.

With this addition, Boston became Arajet’s fourth destination in the United States after Miami opened last month, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and New York, which will begin operations on June 4 and 16, respectively.

Currently, eight airlines serve the market between Boston and Latin America and the Caribbean, connecting the city with 17 cities.

In the Santo Domingo-Boston segment, Arajet faces competition from JetBlue, which offers 14 weekly flights. Still, the Dominican company has the advantage of serving as a connection between the rest of Latin America, the Caribbean (mainly South America), and Boston.

From its bases in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, the airline currently operates 28 routes to 21 international destinations, consolidating its position in the region.