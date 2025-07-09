President Abinader to lead Dominican delegation at FITUR 2026

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has confirmed that he will lead the Dominican Republic’s delegation at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026, scheduled for January 21–25 at IFEMA Madrid, Spain. This year, the Dominican pavilion will spotlight Pedernales as the featured destination, in anticipation of the opening of major hotel developments in the region.

Speaking at the presentation of tourism results for the first half of 2025, Abinader emphasized the government’s commitment to reviving hope and investment in Pedernales, positioning it as a key player in the country’s expanding tourism sector. “We’re going to FITUR, and our goal is to showcase Pedernales because by next year, the main hotels will be opening,” he stated.

Reaffirming investor confidence, the president declared that this remains “the best time to invest in the Dominican Republic,” particularly in tourism. He praised the collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) and the private sector, which he credited as key to the industry’s resilience and sustained growth despite global uncertainties.