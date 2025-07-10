WestJet to launch direct Montreal–Samaná flights

WestJet has announced the launch of direct flights from Montreal to Samaná (Dominican Republic) and Managua (Nicaragua) for the first time, as well as new routes from Quebec City to San Andrés Island (Colombia) and Montego Bay (Jamaica). The expanded service is part of WestJet’s 2025/2026 winter schedule, presented in partnership with Sunwing Vacations Group.

The new routes, set to begin on July 14, 2025, will enhance both tourism and trade. In addition to carrying passengers, the flights will include cargo capacity, supporting the transport of perishable goods like fruit, seafood, and flowers. This is expected to benefit regional commerce in both Latin America and the Caribbean.

Alongside the new destinations, WestJet is increasing frequency on existing routes: 14 weekly flights to Cancun, 13 to Punta Cana, and multiple services to Puerto Plata, Cayo Coco, Santa Clara, Río Hato, and Puerto Vallarta. In total, the airline will now serve 23 sun destinations from Quebec, boosting weekly departures by 12% and direct Latin America/Caribbean connections by 13%.