Copa Airlines opens reservations for connections to Puerto Plata and Santiago

Copa Airlines has formally announced the addition of Puerto Plata to its route network in the Dominican Republic, with flights beginning on January 13, 2026, and to Santiago on January 15, 2026. With this, passengers interested in traveling on the new routes or to any of the airline’s destinations can now make their reservations through the official website copa.com, as well as at their preferred sales offices and travel agencies.

The flight to the Dominican north coast becomes the airline’s fourth gateway to the country, joining existing operations in Punta Cana, Santo Domingo , and Santiago de los Caballeros.

The Gregorio Luperón International Airport will have three weekly flights. These flights will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, according to the following schedule:

Panama – DR: Departs Panama City at 7:55 a.m., arriving in Puerto Plata at 11:32 a.m. (local time).

DR – Panama: Departs Puerto Plata at 12:37 p.m., landing in Panama City at 2:19 p.m. (local time).

The operations will be carried out on Boeing 737 aircraft, which have approximately 166 seats.

Regarding the expansion, Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines, commented that starting in January 2026, the airline will not only open operations in Puerto Plata but will also resume flights to Santiago de los Caballeros, expanding connectivity in the Dominican Republic.

He added that the routes boost cultural and economic exchange, promote tourism and business in both cities, and encourage more visitors to Panama through the Panama Stopover program.

The expansion strengthens the Caribbean country’s connectivity with the rest of the continent through the Hub of the Americas at Tocumen International Airport (PTY).