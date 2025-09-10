Dominican Republic showcases tourism strength at Asonahores 2025 Trade Show

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Hotel and Tourism Association (Asonahores) inaugurated its 37th Trade Show, the country’s most influential tourism industry event, reaffirming the sector as the backbone of the national economy and a strategic pillar of development.

Tourism Minister David Collado emphasized that the fair showcases the strength and vision of Dominican tourism, which unites the entire value chain. He stressed the need for continued innovation, diversification, and sustainability to maintain the country’s leadership as the Caribbean’s top destination.

Asonahores president Juan Bancalari underscored tourism’s broad economic impact, linking agriculture, industry, technology, construction, logistics, and services. In 2022, the hotel industry generated more than RD$139 billion in the local market, while tourism contributed over RD$155 billion to public finances—one in every 10 pesos of tax revenue. He also highlighted record foreign investment in 2023 and 2024, largely driven by tourism, and strong hotel occupancy rates as evidence of investor and visitor confidence.

The 2025 Trade Show, the largest indoor fair in the Caribbean with more than 300 stands and 140 exhibitors, features an expanded academic agenda with panels on sustainability, labor practices, and land use planning.