SDQ MICE 2025 highlights US$100M investment in tourism infrastructure

Santo Domingo.- On the second day of SDQ MICE 2025, Yudit García, president of the Santo Domingo Hotel Association (AHSD), announced that the capital invested nearly US$100 million in new infrastructure last year and will add 400 hotel rooms in the coming months. She highlighted that a new alliance with the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), the world’s largest MICE network, strengthens Santo Domingo’s global positioning as a destination for congresses and conventions.

Held at the Crowne Plaza Santo Domingo, the fair brings together international buyers, exhibitors, and tourism leaders to discuss innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and the economic and social impact of the meetings industry. The agenda also promotes inclusive and sustainable practices, with initiatives such as the “Future Leaders” student program and a cooperation agreement with the Futurum Educandi Foundation to support education, innovation, and labor integration of people with disabilities.

Backed by the Ministry of Tourism and major industry partners, SDQ MICE 2025 combines business, networking, and cultural activities to showcase Santo Domingo’s potential as the Caribbean’s business and events capital. Academic sessions, workshops, panels, and post-tours round out the program, positioning the Dominican Republic as a competitive player in the global MICE industry.