The Dominican Republic is experiencing a flight boom despite high ticket prices.

The Dominican Republic is taking firm steps to diversify its tourism offerings, not only in luxury tourism but also in cultural, culinary, sports, eco-friendly, shopping, and convention tourism.

Despite the challenges, said Tourism Minister David Collado, the Dominican Republic is receiving more than 6,500 flights per month with an occupancy rate of around 80%.

However, high airfare prices are making it less competitive, so air connectivity needs to be strengthened. Collado expressed this opinion while participating in the 37th Asonahores Trade Show, held at Blue Mall Punta Cana.

In a speech, the official asserted that the opening of more direct flights from the Dominican Republic to several cities in the United States will foster competition, something he believes is necessary to lower ticket prices, according to El Dinero.

Collado explained that tourists choose destinations with competitive prices. He recalled that a group of 10 Dominicans canceled their trip to Punta Cana and went to another destination because airfare to the Dominican Republic cost US$1,300, while the other destination only cost US$300. That is, the price of a single airfare to Quisqueya was four times higher than the price to the other destination.