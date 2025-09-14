Arajet increases its flights to Colombia, one of its “core” markets

Santo Domingo.- Arajet announced a significant increase in flight frequencies to Colombia, further consolidating its presence in one of the region’s most strategic markets. The expansion aims to meet growing travel demand and enhance the tourism and commercial ties between the Dominican Republic and the Andean country.

The company has increased the number of flights from Santo Domingo to key cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena. This growth is part of a regional expansion strategy the airline has been developing, which includes strengthening existing routes in several countries in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Víctor Pacheco, CEO and founder of Arajet, stated that Colombia has been a key market since Arajet’s operations began in 2022. The airline is “expanding rapidly” and has highlighted its commitment to the “democratization of the skies” by offering affordable fares and quality service.

In addition to increasing frequencies from its central hub in Santo Domingo, Arajet has launched a new direct route between Bogotá and Punta Cana. This step further strengthens its destination network and makes Punta Cana the airline’s second hub in the Dominican Republic. The new connection allows Colombian travelers to access one of the most popular beach destinations in the Caribbean with greater ease.

The airline has experienced significant growth in the last year, carrying more than 2 million passengers and strengthening its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The expansion in Colombia, as well as in other countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Peru, reflects the success of its business model and its commitment to developing tourism in the region.