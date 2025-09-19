New road opens to boost ecotourism at Constanza’s stunning Salto de Aguas Blancas

Constanza, DR.- Dominican President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado officially inaugurated the newly reconstructed access road to the majestic Salto de Aguas Blancas waterfall in Constanza this week, marking a significant investment aimed at fueling ecotourism in the La Vega province.

The project, which spanned 11.93 kilometers and cost RD$484,925,661 (approximately $8.2 million USD), is expected to dramatically increase accessibility for both local and international visitors to the impressive natural site.

During the inauguration ceremony, Minister Collado emphasized the importance of the infrastructure improvement, stating it finally addressed a long-standing request from the local community.

“This work guarantees that more tourists will visit this impressive natural destination,” said Minister Collado. “That, for sure, will have a direct impact on the local economy. This access road to the impressive Salto de Aguas Blancas marks a before and after in the development of ecotourism in the area.”

The Minister positioned the road as part of the Ministry of Tourism’s (Mitur) broader strategy to promote ecological tourism and showcase the Dominican Republic as an increasingly diversified destination.

The project was overseen by MITUR’s Executive Committee for the Infrastructure of Tourist Zones (Ceiztur). In addition to asphalt paving and a full improvement of the road surface, the extensive work included comprehensive stormwater drainage solutions, such as cross-drainage culverts and improved gutters.

The enhancements extend beyond the road itself, now offering visitors a more complete experience. These additions include 683 square meters of sidewalks, protective guardrails, maintenance on the existing bridge, and new vertical and horizontal signage. For visitors arriving at the waterfall, the site now features a dedicated vehicle parking area and a scenic “Aguas Blancas” photo spot.

Salto de Aguas Blancas is a major natural attraction located within the Valle Nuevo National Park, approximately 20 kilometers from the town of Constanza. With a spectacular drop of over 83 meters (272 feet), it is counted among the highest waterfalls in the Caribbean, alongside Salto La Jalda. Its pristine natural surroundings make it a prime destination for adventure tourism enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy hiking and nature exploration.