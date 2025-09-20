Arajet increases its flights to the US: it opens a new Orlando Sanford-Punta Cana connection.

Orlando Sanford International Airport was the scene of a significant milestone for air connectivity, with the official announcement of the launch of Arajet ‘s new direct service to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, beginning October 26, 2025.

With this, Arajet becomes the first Dominican airline to begin operations from Central Florida, also marking the first international commercial flight in the history of Sanford Airport.

The new service will have three weekly flights, on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, operated on Arajet’s modern Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, offering greater connectivity, comfort, and competitive fares to travelers looking to enjoy the Caribbean’s premier tourist destination.

The announcement featured prominent participation by the Dominican Republic’s Consul General in Orlando, Antonio Rosario, who highlighted the importance of this new connection for the Dominican diaspora community. Also present were Sanford International Airport officials, Executive President Nicole Guillet Martz, Board Members Kenneth Bentley and Benny Crosby, among other local community figures, who celebrated the positive impact this route has on connectivity and economic development in Central Florida.

Likewise, media representatives and travel industry professionals were present, taking advantage of the opportunity to learn about the new route, exchange impressions, and share in a networking and celebratory atmosphere.

“With this new direct flight between Orlando Sanford and Punta Cana, we reaffirm our commitment to continue connecting the diaspora with their roots and consolidating the Dominican Republic as the new hub of the Caribbean,” said Manuel Luna, Vice President of Communications and External Relations at Arajet.

For her part, Jessica Weinerth, Arajet’s Vice President of Sales and Distribution, highlighted that the airline already connects to 28 destinations in 13 countries across North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean, and continues to expand its network with quality services and affordable fares.

Representing the tourism industry, Raquel Reyes, Director of the Dominican Republic Tourism Promotion Office for Central Florida, emphasized that this new service will increase the number of available seats and highlighted the convenient facilities at Sanford Airport, which will benefit Central Florida passengers.

Additionally, Arajet was recognized as Company of the Year during the ninth annual Best of Sanford Excellence Awards. This award was given in recognition of its vision and leadership in expanding international connectivity, as well as its contribution to the development of tourism and the economy in Central Florida.

Tickets are now available for the new Orlando Sanford–Punta Cana route, and passengers can take advantage of promotional fares.