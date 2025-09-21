Sustainable tourism expansion boosts foreign investment in the Dominican Republic

The high-end tourism industry in the Dominican Republic is transforming: luxury is no longer measured solely by exclusive suites, but by the ability to offer authentic, sustainable experiences that have a positive impact on local communities.

In this context, the country is consolidating its position as a strategic destination for responsible tourism, generating opportunities for both investors and developers of premium projects.

The roadmap toward a more conscious tourism model has contributed to strengthening the attraction of international capital. According to figures from the Central Bank, foreign direct investment (FDI) reached a historic record of US$4.523 billion in 2024, with growth projected for 2025 exceeding US$4.86 billion, with tourism standing out as the main driver.

This boom responds to a global trend: travelers increasingly value experiences connected to nature and local culture, making the Dominican Republic a competitive destination due to its sophistication and environmentally conscious policies.

Hyatt Inclusive Collection, one of the key players in this transformation, asserts that its projects seek to “go beyond traditional luxury” by integrating innovation, sustainability, and local culture. “Our commitment at Hyatt Inclusive Collection goes beyond traditional luxury. We seek to transform hospitality through projects that integrate innovation, responsible practices, and local culture, generating a direct and positive impact for guests and the communities that host us,” said Fernando Fernández, the company’s Vice President of Development.

Initiatives include efficient energy and water use, plastic reduction, the incorporation of local products, and community outreach programs.

Experiences that connect with the environment

Examples of this trend include projects such as Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa, which collaborates with the local group Promiches in the conservation of sea turtle nesting areas, and Royal Beach in Punta Cana, which promotes visitor interaction with the community through environmentally responsible activities.

“For us, the true value of each project is measured by how it benefits both visitors and residents of the region,” Fernández added.

The expansion of sustainable tourism has also generated employment opportunities, local capacity development, and diversified the offering. By combining uniqueness, innovation, and environmental responsibility, the country is not only strengthening its tourism sector but also promoting long-term economic and social impact.