Dominican Republic stakes bold claim at Top Resa fair amidst European market push

Paris.- The Dominican Republic is poised for an unprecedented showing at Top Resa, France’s premier tourism fair, signaling an aggressive push to reclaim and expand its share of the crucial European travel market. Tourism Minister David Collado, exuding confidence on Monday, declared the nation’s largest-ever delegation for the event, featuring over 30 industry co-exhibitors ready to make their mark.

Collado, personally overseeing the final preparations in Paris, underscored the strategic importance of this year’s participation. “We are laser-focused on recovering European tourists, and it was absolutely critical for the Dominican Republic to be the partner country for this fair,” he stated. “This is where all the major tourism players converge, not just from France, but from across the entire Old Continent.”

The minister’s optimism is backed by a robust agenda. He hinted at significant agreements on the horizon, with deals expected to be inked with airlines, travel agencies, and tour operators – all designed to funnel a greater influx of European visitors to the Caribbean gem.

Adding a fresh dimension to its appeal, the Dominican Republic plans to strategically unveil Miches, a burgeoning coastal region, as a model of public-private development. This move aims to position Miches as a prime new attraction for discerning European travelers.

The Dominican Republic’s presence at Top Resa is physically imposing, featuring a sprawling 400-square-meter exhibition stand. This expansive space is dedicated not only to intensive business meetings for co-exhibitors but also includes a 75-square-meter cultural showcase sponsored by Banreservas, alongside private press and meeting rooms.

As Top Resa, one of Europe’s three most significant tourism fairs, kicks off on Tuesday and runs through Thursday, the Dominican Republic’s ambitious delegation is clearly here to make a decisive statement: the Caribbean nation is back, and it’s ready to cement its status as the favored long-haul destination for French and wider European tourists.