Francisco Javier García: AILA blackout threatens national security and country image

Santo Domingo.- Former Minister of Tourism and PLD political leader Francisco Javier García criticized the prolonged power outage that left Las Américas International Airport (AILA) without service on Sunday. He argued that the incident not only compromised national security but also damaged the Dominican Republic’s international image.

García, also a presidential candidate for the PLD, said the situation places the country in a position of accountability before other states and international organizations. He urged the government to review its contingency plans and aeronautical protocols, stressing the need for a clear explanation to the public. According to him, the blackout without emergency backup went far beyond an operational failure, serving instead as a warning sign of poor management.

He also emphasized the severe consequences for thousands of passengers, including local travelers, international visitors, and tourists affected by the disruption of their itineraries. García called on authorities to strengthen efforts to safeguard the Dominican Republic’s reputation as a country brand.