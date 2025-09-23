Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Santiago

United States.- Frontier Airlines will launch nonstop flights between Philadelphia International Airport and Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, starting December 18, 2025. The service will operate twice weekly, offering travelers from the Mid-Atlantic region direct access to the country’s second-largest city, with introductory fares from US$99 one-way.

Santiago, the cultural heart of the Cibao Valley, has seen growing international interest, and the new route reflects the Dominican Republic’s continued rise in tourist arrivals from the United States. The city’s airport has expanded its international connections in recent years to meet increasing demand.

The addition of Philadelphia–Santiago flights further positions the city as a key player in the country’s tourism sector, complementing established coastal destinations and supporting the Dominican Republic’s broader efforts to diversify its tourist offerings.