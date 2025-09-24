Airbnb highlights three new Dominican hotspots in 2024

Santo Domingo.- In 2024, the Dominican Republic expanded its tourism landscape with three new destinations joining Airbnb’s global network of first-time bookings. This milestone reflects a broader trend of travelers seeking experiences beyond traditional hotspots, with Airbnb reporting record levels of dispersed travel worldwide.

The new Dominican destinations are Cibao North (Valverde), known for its mountain scenery, ecotourism routes, and agricultural richness; Yuma (San Pedro de Macorís), valued for its sugar industry history, cultural heritage, and coastal proximity; and Cibao South (Duarte), recognized for cocoa production and agro-tourism experiences. These additions highlight growing interest in authentic, off-the-beaten-path travel that not only diversifies the country’s appeal but also stimulates regional economies.

According to Airbnb data, nearly 40% of travelers in 2024 were locals exploring within the country, with rural stays representing a similar share of total bookings. This shift has boosted opportunities for hosts in less traditional destinations while promoting cultural exchange and sustainable growth.