Dominican Republic to welcome Brilliant Lady and Queen Elizabeth cruise ships for the first time

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) announced the debut arrivals of Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady and Coral Cruiser Line’s Queen Elizabeth in the Dominican Republic. The ships are scheduled to dock at Puerto Plata’s Taino Bay and Amber Cove ports on September 28 and 30, marking their first visits to the country.

APORDOM director Jean Luis Rodríguez highlighted the milestone, noting that the inclusion of these vessels in Dominican itineraries reflects international cruise lines’ confidence in the nation’s ports and tourism appeal. For October, a total of 28 cruise ships are expected: 14 at Taino Bay, 12 at Amber Cove, and 2 at Cabo Rojo. The authority also clarified that arrivals may vary depending on weather and route adjustments by the companies.

The Brilliant Lady features 1,404 cabins, accommodating up to 2,762 passengers with 1,150 crew members, measuring 277 meters in length and sailing at 20 knots. The Queen Elizabeth, meanwhile, is 294 meters long, carries up to 2,092 passengers, and reaches speeds of 22 knots.