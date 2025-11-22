Carnival Cruise Line will be offering longer trips to the Dominican Republic.

Carnival Cruise Line is making changes to its 2027-28 deployment plan, shifting its smaller or larger ships depending on the itineraries. In response to strong demand, the cruise line will introduce longer Caribbean voyages.

Thus, Carnival will have four ships sailing from Galveston starting in November 2027, offering four- to ten-day Caribbean cruises.

Shorter cruises will visit Mexico, including stops in Cozumel and Progreso. In contrast, longer voyages will visit destinations such as Cozumel, Belize, Celebration Key, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, Limón, Costa Rica, Colón, Panama, Isla Tropicale, Roatán, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Carnival Sunshine will launch eight new cruises, including a special 10-day itinerary that will visit Cozumel, Isla Tropicale, Montego Bay, and Grand Cayman.

The Carnival Spirit will offer six, seven, and eight-day itineraries from Tampa to destinations such as Belize, Tropical Island, and Grand Cayman, as well as Ocho Rios (Jamaica), Cozumel, and Progreso (Mexico).

It will also offer six eight-day itineraries to the Panama Canal, visiting destinations such as Limón, Grand Cayman, and Colón. On January 30, 2028, the ship will offer a 13-day Carnival Journeys cruise with stops in Grand Cayman, Limón, Colón, Aruba, Curaçao, and Ocho Rios.

In addition, the cruise line will send the Carnival Sunshine to Galveston instead of the Carnival Spirit, which will be based in Tampa. The Carnival Sunshine, with a capacity of 3,000 passengers, provides greater capacity for the Texas port, according to the company.

“This move allows us to serve more guests in Galveston, where we continue to see strong demand, and introduce new, longer Caribbean itineraries for guests sailing from Tampa,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

