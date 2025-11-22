High demand from Argentinians to Puerto Plata “surprises” Wyndham

Viviana Cuomo, regional sales manager for South America at Viva Resorts by Wyndham, highlighted the excellent performance of the group’s hotels in the Dominican Republic and the remarkable growth in demand from within Argentina, especially after the boost from the new Copa Airlines flights.

“We are amazed by the impact our hotels in the northern region are having,” Cuomo said, referring to Viva Tangerine and Viva Heavens, located in Puerto Plata. Both properties are positioning themselves as beautiful options for the upcoming season, benefiting from Copa Airlines’ increasing connectivity from Córdoba, Rosario, and Mendoza.

The executive indicated, during the Tourism Marketing Meeting (ECTU) held at the Marriott Hotel in Buenos Aires, that Puerto Plata offers a combination that Argentine passengers especially value today: competitive rates, beaches free of Sargassum, and cultural and recreational options outside the resort.

Among the highlighted activities, he mentioned the Tobacco and Rum Circuit, the Cocoa Tour, excursions to the keys, water parks with dolphins, and the destination’s rich history and culture. “Travelers are exploring other options, looking for good beaches, good prices, and different experiences,” he stated.

In terms of pricing, Puerto Plata’s proposal is even lower than Punta Cana’s and Miches’, with packages starting at USD 1,700–1,800 during peak season, which also allows it to compete directly with Brazil.

Cuomo also highlighted the excellent performance of Viva Miches, a property that has already completed its first year of operation.

“The impact on the Argentine market has been very positive. Passengers are looking for new alternatives, beaches without sargassum, and different experiences, and Miches offers all of that,” he explained.