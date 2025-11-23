Daypass tourist booking platform begins operations in the Dominican Republic

Daypass, the leading platform in Latin America and Spain for booking one-day experiences at hotels and hospitality venues, announced its arrival in the Dominican Republic.

In just two months of operation, the platform reported that it has issued more than 1,000 day passes, consolidating a catalog of more than 120 experiences available in the country, which continue to grow weekly.

The company highlighted that it is a digital platform that connects people with hotels, resorts, spas, and exclusive experiences through day passes.

“Their mission is to make any day feel like a vacation, bringing hospitality and wellness spaces closer without the need for accommodation,” the statement said.

He also highlighted that their presence in the Dominican Republic represents a new avenue for tourism integration, facilitating access for both visitors and residents to facilities and experiences traditionally reserved for hotel guests. He added that this dynamic helps hotels, resorts, beach clubs, and spas strengthen their connection with the local community, diversify their offerings, and generate new revenue opportunities.

“We are very surprised by the acceptance of the platform in the Dominican Republic, both by the venues and chains that are trusting us, and by the customers who are booking their plans through Daypass,” said Rafa Gómez, CEO and co-founder of Daypass.

“This reflects a real interest in diversifying the ways to enjoy the country’s tourism offerings,” he said.

The day-access model allows for more efficient use of existing infrastructure, benefiting the tourism sector as a whole. In destinations such as Bayahibe, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, and other locations throughout the country, the expanded availability of services contributes to more accessible, flexible, and inclusive tourism.

For the Dominican Republic, the arrival of Daypass represents an opportunity to strengthen domestic tourism, boost demand during the off-season, and continue positioning the country as a leading destination for innovation within the region’s tourism sector.