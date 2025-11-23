Delta Air Lines announces the “Comfort Basic” option for its customers

Delta Air Lines has long offered customers several comfort options when booking flights, and now it has added another: the “Comfort Basic” option.

Since November 19, customers have been able to book the “Comfort Basic” option on selected flights, giving them access to seats with extra legroom at a more affordable price, provided they are willing to sacrifice some flexibility.

The new fare category sits below the established Comfort+ level in terms of its offerings, though it still offers notable improvements over standard main cabin seats.

It will offer 7.6 to 10 cm of additional legroom compared to regular economy class seats, as well as dedicated Comfort Basic zones at the front of the cabin for quick boarding and disembarking.

Travelers who choose Comfort Basic will also enjoy free overhead storage for their hand luggage, as well as complimentary wine, beer, and spirits on most flights.

Advantages of Comfort Basic compared to Main Basic:

More legroom

Boarding in Zone 3 (compared to Zone 8 for Main Basic)

Eligibility for Delta Sky Club access (with valid entry credentials, such as a Delta Sky Club membership or a qualifying credit card)

Chance to earn Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQD) and miles with SkyMiles (2 miles per dollar spent, excluding taxes and fees)

Complimentary wine, beer, and spirits on most flights

Dedicated space in the upper compartments

“Comfort Basic offers customers a new, affordable way to access extra legroom, while maintaining the high-quality service that Delta is known for,” said Delta President Glen Hauenstein.

While the Comfort Basic option may appeal to some customers, it’s worth noting that there are some limitations to the new fare class. Specifically, the new fare option lacks the flexibility found in most other Comfort classes, according to Men’s Journal.

In short, Comfort Basic is a way to improve your experience without spending a fortune, according to the press release.