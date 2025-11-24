Arajet launches Boston route

Santo Domingo.- Arajet celebrated the launch of its new direct route between Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport and Boston’s Logan International Airport, marking another milestone in its expansion across the United States for 2025. The route will operate four times a week—Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday—bringing Arajet’s U.S. destinations to six, alongside Miami, San Juan, New York, Chicago, and Orlando.

Boston represents a strategic market for the airline, as the region is home to roughly 200,000 Dominicans, forming one of the largest Dominican communities in the U.S. Arajet CEO Víctor Pacheco highlighted that the new route will offer affordable travel and easy connections to more than 25 destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America. Dominican Consul General Antonio Almonte celebrated the inaugural flight, noting that it strengthens ties with the New England Dominican community and reflects the impact of the open skies agreement promoted by President Luis Abinader.

The new service further supports the Dominican Republic’s goal of becoming a major air hub in the Americas. Passengers flying from Boston will now be able to connect seamlessly to destinations such as Aruba, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Guatemala.