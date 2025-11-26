Asonahores promotes sports tourism growth at 2025 Investment Forum

Santo Domingo.- Asonahores held the Tourism Investment Forum 2025, an edition centered on the growing potential of sports tourism as a key strategy to diversify the Dominican Republic’s tourism offer and attract new investments. The event brought together authorities, business leaders, sports organizations, and international experts to outline actions that will position the country as a regional hub for major sports events and specialized infrastructure.

Asonahores president Juan Bancalari emphasized that diversification is essential to sustaining the country’s historic tourism growth, noting that sports tourism represents a major investment opportunity. Executive vice president Aguie Lendor highlighted the sector’s economic and urban impact, stressing that the Dominican Republic is well positioned to become a leader in the region and that public–private collaboration will be crucial.

The forum featured three panels covering global sports tourism strategies, the country’s potential as a multi-sport destination, and the preparations for the Santo Domingo 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games. The event concluded with the “Transactions of the Year” awards, recognizing the Punta Bergantín project—an investment of more than US$500 million—and Banco Popular Dominicano for its innovative acquisition of stakes in major hotel properties.