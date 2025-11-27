Tourism Ministry announces plan to elevate sports tourism

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced that more than US$2 billion will be dedicated next year to sponsorships, promotion, and the organization of major international events. These include the prestigious PGA golf tournament in Punta Cana and the ATP tennis circuit in Cap Cana.

Collado also confirmed that the country will host the Central American Games and highlighted the upcoming opening of the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy at the Zel by Meliá hotel—an attraction expected to draw top athletes and global tennis figures. As part of the strategy, the Government plans to position Cabarete as the Caribbean’s new “wave and wind capital,” with international competitions to be revealed soon.

The minister pointed to Puerto Plata, Bávaro, Punta Cana, and Santo Domingo as key hubs for sports tourism due to their infrastructure and capacity to host high-level events. Santiago will also play a growing role, particularly through emerging football projects led by figures such as Diego Forlán and sports entrepreneur Manuel Estrella.

Collado noted that golf alone attracted more than 400,000 tourists in 2024, thanks to world-class courses in Playa Nueva Romana, Casa de Campo, Cap Cana, and Punta Cana. This success positions the country as a global benchmark in golf, and the goal is to replicate that performance in other disciplines like tennis and water sports.