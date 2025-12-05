Collado: AILA must speed up expansion to keep pace with Santiago and Punta Cana airports

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced that the Dominican Republic is well-prepared in terms of airport infrastructure, highlighting ongoing investments aimed at modernizing and expanding the country’s major terminals to boost connectivity and enhance the passenger experience.

Collado noted significant progress at the Santiago airport, which is undergoing major renovations, and pointed out that Punta Cana International Airport has already completed upgrades and is moving toward a third expansion. He emphasized that Las Américas International Airport (AILA) must accelerate its modernization efforts to match the country’s growing aviation standards.

AILA, operated by Aerodom under VINCI Airports, is currently in the midst of a large-scale expansion project exceeding US$250 million. The initiative includes the construction of an entirely new passenger terminal that will operate alongside the existing one. Completion is projected for late 2027 or 2028. Collado stressed the importance of advancing the project quickly, given the strong passenger demand the Dominican Republic continues to experience.