Immigration announces eased entry for tourists from several countries, only with a valid passport.

To streamline entry and strengthen the arrival of international visitors, the General Directorate of Migration announced that tourists from several countries will be able to enter with their valid passports, without the need to comply with the traditional six-month validity requirement.

The DGM authorized the extension of the measure that facilitates entry into the country for exclusively tourist purposes to citizens of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the United States of America, England, and countries of the European Union who hold valid, current passports.

“The provision is contemplated in the Memorandum that gives continuity to the second paragraph of Resolution No. DGM-01-2024 of May 31, 2024, a facility that, in the same way, extends to foreigners from other countries who have the corresponding documentation to be able to enter the aforementioned nations .”

In a statement, the Migration Department explains that this measure will be in effect for one year, from December 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026. “With this, the DGM reiterates the Dominican Government’s commitment to promoting international tourism and simplifying migration processes.”

It clarifies that the passports of these citizens must remain valid during their stay and departure from Dominican territory, “disregarding the minimum validity requirement of six (6) months that is usually demanded. The General Directorate of Migration, with this extension, seeks to eliminate barriers and ensure a more streamlined entry process for visitors from key source markets.”