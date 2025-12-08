Tourism Minister announces record investment in tourist security

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced significant improvements in tourist security across the Dominican Republic, noting that for the first time the Ministry of Tourism has allocated more than US$9 million to strengthen the Tourist Police (Politur). The investment includes nearly 200 new trucks and additional operational tools, delivered in coordination with the National Police to reinforce safety in major destinations.

Collado emphasized that crime rates in areas such as Bávaro–Punta Cana, Samaná, and Puerto Plata remain among the lowest in the region. He credited enhanced security measures for maintaining these favorable conditions.

Politur’s director, General Minoru Matsunaga, highlighted the effectiveness of recent strategies, including the use of body cameras, digital radios, and a new system for identifying individuals with criminal records—tools that have helped keep tourist zones safe and maintain low incident levels.