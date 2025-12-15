CTSD and Adoturd sign agreement to boost sports tourism in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster (CTSD) and the Dominican Association of Sports Tourism (Adoturd) signed an Interinstitutional Collaboration Agreement aimed at strengthening the positioning of Santo Domingo and the Dominican Republic as leading destinations for sports tourism and urban tourism. The agreement seeks to promote high-impact sporting events and innovative tourism initiatives that enhance the capital’s attractiveness.

The agreement was signed by Juan Martín de Oliva, president of the CTSD, and Yerik Pérez, president of Adoturd, who highlighted the importance of integrating sports into the city’s tourism strategy. According to Adoturd, Santo Domingo has the infrastructure and potential to become a regional hub for major sporting events, boosting visitor arrivals and economic activity.

Key Areas of Collaboration

Under the agreement, both organizations will work jointly to promote Santo Domingo as a sports, cultural, and recreational destination, design tourism products that combine sports, heritage, and urban experiences, and encourage the exchange of technical expertise to raise industry standards. The alliance also prioritizes coordination with government agencies, municipal authorities, and private sector stakeholders, strengthening public-private partnerships to drive sustainable tourism growth in the Dominican Republic.