Puerto Plata bets on sports tourism as a diversification strategy

Puerto Plata.- The Puerto Plata Destination Tourism Cluster (CTDPP) and the Dominican Association of Sports Tourism (Adoturd) signed an Interinstitutional Collaboration Framework Agreement to strengthen sports tourism as a strategic tool to diversify the destination’s traditional sun and beach offering. The agreement was signed by Birgitt Heinsen, president of CTDPP, and Yerik Pérez, president of Adoturd.

Heinsen highlighted that the alliance aligns Puerto Plata with a shared vision within the tourism sector, recognizing sports as a powerful driver of social and economic development. She emphasized the cluster’s commitment to supporting sporting events as a key segment for positioning and enhancing the destination.

Pérez stressed the importance of developing structured sporting event calendars supported by measurable indicators to assess their economic, tourism, and social impact. The agreement, valid for three years and automatically renewable, outlines joint actions in promotion, tourism product development, institutional cooperation, training, and event organization. The alliance also reinforces a unified regional agenda, positioning sports tourism as a sustainable growth engine for Puerto Plata and the northern region.