Cap Cana takes sports and luxury tourism to FITUR 2026

Cap Cana, one of the Dominican Republic’s most prominent real estate tourism destinations, will participate in the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026 as part of its strategy to promote the country and strengthen the Dominican Republic’s Country Brand in key international tourism markets. Its presence at FITUR reinforces the destination’s commitment to positioning the country as a competitive, diversified, and world-class tourism hub.

Recognized as a smart destination city and a luxury mixed-use development, Cap Cana integrates real estate tourism, high-end hospitality, sports tourism, and a planned lifestyle model. This diversified approach supports sustainable tourism development, attracts foreign investment, and contributes to the long-term growth of the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector.

Sports tourism remains one of Cap Cana’s main pillars for international visibility. The destination has successfully hosted world-class events such as the ATP Challenger 175 Cap Cana Cup, Ironman 70.3 triathlon, international sport fishing tournaments, and MICFootball. These events draw elite athletes, international visitors, and thousands of spectators, generating economic impact across tourism, real estate, and services. Cap Cana’s participation in FITUR 2026 highlights its focus on innovation, responsible development, and global projection.